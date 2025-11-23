Gunman who killed a Florida deputy dies from injuries

One of the deputies, Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, was killed and another is recovering from a shoulder injury. The locksmith was in critical condition after the shooting and underwent surgery, Alexander Hagan, a spokesman for HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, said Friday. The locksmith wasn't identified.

Over the past month, the sheriff’s office had received seven calls from the home, “almost all” of which were from the mother calling about her son, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said Friday at a news conference. Still, he said, deputies weren’t expecting any trouble when they arrived to carry out the eviction.

“This was a standard call for service,” the sheriff said, adding there was nothing in Halberstam's record that would have precluded him from having a weapon.

Sweeting-Mashkow was a 25-year-veteran of the sheriff’s office, Flowers said, growing emotional as he praised the deputy and described working alongside him his entire career.

“I can tell you that our team will feel this forever,” Flowers said.

Sweeting-Mashkow was posthumously promoted to sergeant in the sheriff's office on Saturday.