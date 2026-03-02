Limited flights from UAE begin as governments seek to extract citizens from Middle East

Long-haul carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates, based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, along with budget carrier FlyDubai, said they would operate select flights from the country, where air traffic was suspended Saturday and defense systems have intercepted Iranian missiles and drones.

Dubai’s government urged passengers to go to airports only if contacted directly, warning that operations remained limited. More than 90% of the scheduled flights from Dubai and more than half of those set to depart Abu Dhabi were still canceled, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

At least 16 Etihad flights left Abu Dhabi to evacuate stranded passengers during a three-hour window Monday, according to tracking service Flightradar24, heading to destinations including Islamabad, Paris, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Moscow and London. The airline's website, however, said all its regularly scheduled commercial flights remained suspended until Wednesday afternoon.

Emirates said customers with earlier bookings would get priority for seats aboard the limited flights it planned to operate starting Monday evening. FlyDubai said it would operate four flights departing the city and another five arriving planes on Monday, adding that schedules could quickly change as the situation evolved.

Leela Rao, a 29-year-old law student at Georgetown University in Washington, made it onto one of Monday's Etihad flights after landing in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. She learned of the airstrikes while waiting to make a connection and spent hours at the airport following news updates, hearing explosions and receiving shelter-in-place alerts before the airline arranged a hotel stay in Dubai.

“I am feeling so, so, so grateful,” Rao said via text message after arriving in Delhi in time for a friend’s wedding. “Everyone clapped when we landed.”

With air travel severely limited throughout the Middle East, travelers found themselves unexpectedly marooned in hotels, airports and on cruise ships in multiple countries besides Iran and Israel once the conflict started Saturday.

Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, are key hubs for travel between Europe, Africa and Asia. All three were all directly affected by Iranian strikes over the weekend. Along with people planning to head to or from the region, travelers who were passing through on multileg journeys also found themselves stuck.

Canadian traveler Raymond Grewal and his wife were returning from a honeymoon in the Maldives when the U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran trapped them in Dubai on their way back to Vancouver.

“You don’t really have time to process it,” Grewal said. “In the moment, it’s scary. But you’re just trying to figure out the best thing to do, take shelter when they say to, monitor the news, try to get information.”

Air Canada announced Monday it was canceling flights between Canada and Israel and Dubai until March 22.

Airlines elsewhere in the region remained grounded. Qatar Airways said its flights were still suspended, with its next update expected Tuesday. Jordan announced a partial closure of its airspace Monday.

At least 11,000 flights into, out of and within the Middle East have been canceled since Saturday, impacting more than 1 million passengers, according to an analysis by aviation analytics firm Cirium. It said the major airlines operating in the region, including Emirates, Etihad, Qatar and Saudia, along with all of the carriers in the three main airline alliances, fly around 1,500 flights a day to the Middle East, totaling nearly 389,000 seats.

The Association of Tennis Professionals said former U.S. Open tennis champion Daniil Medvedev was among “a small number of players and team members” it was trying to help leave Dubai. Some athletes expecting to compete in the Winter Paralympics, which are set to open in Italy on Friday, faced travel difficulties as well, the International Paralympic Committee said. Iran has a cross-country skier who was set to participate.

Governments urged stranded citizens to shelter in place as they scrambled to organize evacuations and alternative routes.

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, said it was preparing a “recovery operation” to get stranded passengers to their destinations once Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv reopens. The airline said customers with flights booked on El Al and its subsidiary, Sundor, would not be charged for seats on recovery flights, which would initially operate from New York, London, Paris, Rome, Los Angeles and more.

The Philippines upgraded its travel advisory on Monday for the United Arab Emirates, placing it — along with Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — at a level that automatically triggers a deployment ban on newly hired Filipino workers, the country's foreign affairs department said.

Indonesia said more than 58,000 of its citizens were stranded in Saudi Arabia, where they were visiting Islam's holy sites in Mecca and Medina during Ramadan.

“It has become an urgent humanitarian and logistical issue,” said Ichsan Marsha, spokesperson for Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which was coordinating with Saudi authorities, airlines and Indonesian travel operators to arrange alternative routes or rescheduled flights. Thousands of travelers also were stranded on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali because of international flight cancellations.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said about 30,000 German tourists were stranded on cruise ships, in hotels or at closed airports in the Middle East. The government said it plans to send aircraft to Oman and Saudi Arabia to evacuate ill travelers, children and pregnant people, while working with airlines to assist others.

The Czech Republic said it was sending several planes to Egypt, Jordan and Oman to bring home citizens from Israel and surrounding countries.

With more than 102,000 Britons having registered their presence in the region, the U.K. government was exploring various options, including a possible evacuation, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News.

The travel turmoil also rattled financial markets. Shares of major U.S. airlines fell 5% to 6% early Monday, while global hotel chains and cruise operators posted steeper declines as investors weight the risk of a prolonged disruption.

The Gulf’s shimmering and globalized cities depend on a steady flow of flights carrying foreigners – both tourists and resident workers – and cargo to keep their economies humming. That's fueled the growth of Gulf airline brands like Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, and turned their hubs into some of the world's busiest airports.

Dubai International Airport handled a record 95.2 million passengers last year, cementing its status as the world’s busiest airport when measured by international travel. It’s second only to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport overall.

___

Schreck reported from Bangkok. AP writers Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Karel Janicek in Prague, Sam Magdy in Cairo, Mustakim Hasnath in London, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Matt Sedensky in New York, Rio Yamat in Las Vegas and Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.