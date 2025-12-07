Guehi's late goal lifts Crystal Palace to 4th place in Premier League

“I’ll have to ask if we get a bonus if we are fourth in December, I don’t think so," said Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

The visitors opened the scoring with Eddie Nketiah's goal in the 20th before Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham in the 38th.

It was the second league win in a row for Palace and the second straight defeat for Fulham, which stayed in 15th place.

Fulham had a goal disallowed in the second half after a video review.

“What makes me really proud is that although we were lucky in one situation when their goal was ruled out ... the longer the game went on, the more likely it felt like we were to win it," Glasner said. “We were playing forward, creating some nice attacks and creating chances — then we get the game winner from a set play."

The Premier League title race was blown open on Saturday after Villa struck in stoppage time to beat Arsenal 2-1, cutting the Gunners’ lead to just two points after second-placed Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0.

Liverpool’s troubled title defense stumbled again when it dropped more points at Leeds.

Brighton equalizes late

Georginio Rutter scored his first goal of the Premier League season in stoppage time and Brighton salvaged a 1-1 home draw against West Ham.

Rutter found a gap between West Ham defenders to grab the equalizer with a shot from close range one minute into second-half added time. The goal was confirmed following a video review for a possible handball by the player in the buildup.

“He deserved it and we are quite happy that he is now on the sheet which will give him a boost for the next game," Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler said. “Overall, it was a disappointing result. We wanted more but didn’t deserve more, especially after the first-half performance."

Jarrod Bowen had put the visitors ahead with an angled shot in the 73rd.

It was the second straight league match without a win for Brighton, which is in seventh place.

West Ham, winless in its last four league games, stayed 18th and inside the relegation zone.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer