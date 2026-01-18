Guatemalan police free hostages in prison as attacks kill 3 officers

But shortly after authorities retook control of the prison, reports began to emerge of attacks on police in the capital.

National Civil Police Director David Custodio Boteo said there were at least 10 armed attacks against police, leaving three dead and at least five wounded. Five attackers were captured, he said.

Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda said Saturday night that nine guards were taken hostage in the prison. Some three dozen other guards were being held at two other prisons, where inmates took control in a coordinated uprising Saturday.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the inmate uprising was a direct result of the prison administrators’ decision to strip privileges from some imprisoned gang leaders.

“In Guatemala, we don’t negotiate with terrorists nor with organized crime,” the statement said. “We also don’t allow groups that have sown fear to impose their conditions.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the last name of the national civil police director is Boteo, not Botero.