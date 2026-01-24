Governor: A person has been shot, killed by federal officers in Minnesota amid immigration crackdown

Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told The Associated Press in a text messages that person had a firearm with two magazines. The shooting came amid widespread daily protests in the Twin Cities since the Jan. 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good.

The Latest:

Angry crowd gathers after shooting of man in Minneapolis

An angry crowd gathered after the shooting and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home.

One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: “Boo hoo.” Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.

The intersection where the shooting has been blocked off, and Border Patrol agents are on the scene wielding batons.

The shooting happened a day after thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expresses outrage at shooting

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has expressed outrage at the shooting of a man during an immigration operation.

“Donald Trump and all your lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge: watch the horrific video of the killing today. The world is watching. Thousands of citizens stopped and harassed. Local police no longer able to do their work. Kids hiding. Schools closed. Get ICE out of Minnesota,” Klobuchar said in a message posted on X.

Minneapolis Democrats react to the shooting

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith issued a statement after the shooting of a man during an ICE operation. She said, “We are gathering more information, but ICE must leave now so MPD can secure the scene and do their jobs.”

Rep. Angie Craig said in a statement that she has seen “my own eyes the video of another horrific killing by ICE agents this morning in Minneapolis. This is sickening.

“The agency is beyond out of control. How much more evidence do my Republican colleagues in Minnesota need to speak out?”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara calls for calm

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called for protesters who amassed at the scene of a shooting to stay calm and leave the area. “Please do not destroy our own city,” he said at a press conference.

Rep. Omar releases statement after Minnesota shooting

Rep. Ilhan Omar issued a statement after the shooting of a man by federal officers in Minnesota.

“I am absolutely heartbroken, horrified, and appalled that federal agents murdered another member of our community. It is beyond shameful these federal agents are targeting our residents instead of protecting them,” she said in a statement.

“This isn’t isolated or accidental. The Trump administration is trying to beat us into submission rather than protect us. ...This administration cannot continue violating constitutional rights under the guise of immigration enforcement.”