Global shares trade mixed and gold jumps after the Fed keeps rates unchanged

Gold jumped another 2%, trading at $5,543 per ounce. The dollar weakened against the Japanese yen and oil prices rose.

France's CAC 40 rose nearly 1.0% in early trading to 8,142.92, while Germany's DAX shed 0.3% to 24,748.68. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.6% to 10,217.86. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% to 49,207.00. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3% to 7,026.00.

In Asia, gains for some technology companies reporting strong earnings failed to give shares in Tokyo much of a lift as the Nikkei 225 rose less than 0.1% to 53,375.60.

Computer chip testing equipment maker Advantest surged 5.2% after it reported stronger than anticipated earnings. Some tech company shares, like Panasonic Holdings, fell, while others rose, like chips maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Sony Corp.

Earnings season is getting into full gear, with major Japanese companies like Toyota Motor Corp., Sony Corp. and Nintendo Co. due to report their earnings next week.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi surged 1.0% to 5,221.25, hitting a fresh record as computer chip maker SK Hynix picked up 2.4% on a strong earnings report.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5% to 27,968.09, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2% to 4,157.98.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed nearly 0.1% to 8,927.50.

In Jakarta, the JSX sank 1.9%, following a decline after the MSCI, a U.S. provider of global equity, fixed income and real estate indices, warned about market risks in Indonesia.

In the foreign-exchange market, the U.S. dollar stabilized after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on CNBC that the U.S. government is not intervening in the currency market and continues to want a “strong dollar.”

The dollar fell to 153.26 Japanese yen from 153.42 yen. The euro cost $1.1977, up from $1.1955.

“From Washington’s side, a slightly firmer yen is convenient for domestic manufacturing concerns. From Tokyo’s side, even symbolic Fed acknowledgement buys time and credibility,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a commentary.

The Fed cut rates several times last year to try to shore up the job market, but inflation remains stubbornly above its 2% target. Lower interest rates could worsen inflation while giving the economy a boost. Lower rates could also further undercut the U.S. dollar’s value, which would help U.S. exporters. Trump has been pushing aggressively for lower rates.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 92 cents to $64.13 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 88 cents to $69.28 a barrel.

