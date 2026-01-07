Global shares trade mixed after Wall Street hits records on tech gains

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.1% to finish at 51,961.98, a day after setting a record.

China's decision late Tuesday to ban exports to Japan of goods that might be used for military purposes hit energy

Relations between Japan and China have worsened after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in early November its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its sovereign territory. Last week, China staged military drills around Taiwan.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6% to 4,551.06.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 8,695.60.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.9% to 26,458.95, while the Shanghai Composite added less than 0.1% to 4,085.77.

“Global uncertainty continues to deepen,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in Singapore said in a commentary, citing the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces in a weekend raid.

The rally spurred by buying of technology shares may have run its course, analysts said.

“Tech appetite is weaker in Asia,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, said in a report. “It increasingly feels like good news is no longer generating the same euphoria seen over the past three years. The tech rally is showing signs of fatigue, supporting rotation trades — a trend further reinforced by geopolitical headlines.”

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, setting a record on just the third trading day of the year. The Dow added 1% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.

This week will bring reports on the U.S. jobs market, including updates on job openings and overall employment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will be analyzing such data for its next meeting in late January. The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate three times late in 2025. Wall Street expects the Fed to hold interest rates steady at its January meeting.

In other trading early Wednesday, the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 65 cents to $56.48 per barrel. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 47 cents to $60.23 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 156.55 Japanese yen from 156.68 yen. The euro cost $1.1684, down from $1.1689.

The price of gold fell 0.5%, while silver gave up 2.3%.

