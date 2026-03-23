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Global shares decline as hopes dim for resolution in Iran after Trump's latest comments

Global shares have slipped across the board, as oil prices continued to climb after President Donald Trump’s latest comments dashed hopes for an early end to the war in Iran
A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index chart at a securities firm Monday, March 23, 2026, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index chart at a securities firm Monday, March 23, 2026, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Business
By YURI KAGEYAMA – AP Business Writer
Updated 1 hour ago
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TOKYO (AP) — Global shares dipped Monday across the board, as oil prices continued to climb after U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments dashed hopes for an early end to the war in Iran.

France's CAC 40 lost 1.5% in early trading to 7,548.83, while Germany's DAX dove 2.0% to 21,944.26. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1.7% to 9,754.80. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.5% at 45,659.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% to 6,515.25.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 3.5% to finish at 51,515.49. In Taiwan, the Taiex shed 2.5% to 32,722.50. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% to 8,365.90. South Korea’s Kospi dove 6.5% to 5,405.75. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 3.5% to 24,382.47, while the Shanghai Composite declined 3.6% to 3,813.28.

Trump over the weekend warned the U.S. will “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it doesn’t fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, prompting Tehran to say it would respond to any such strike with attacks on U.S. and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets in the region.

“Trump’s ultimatum and Iran’s retaliatory warnings point to a widening conflict that keeps energy disruption and market volatility elevated with no clear off-ramp in sight,” said Ng Jing Wen, analyst at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Higher oil prices, which also shook stock markets on Friday, dashed hopes for a possible upcoming cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, analysts said. Before the war, traders were betting that the Fed would cut rates at least twice this year. Central banks in Europe, Japan and the United Kingdom also recently held their interest rates steady.

But analysts observed that the markets were starting to react less to each of Trump's remarks, perhaps deciding the narrative for markets was being set elsewhere, not Washington, such as what Iran might do but how global economic growth could be affected by soaring energy prices. Some Asian nations, like Japan, are vulnerable to higher energy prices.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added $1.62 to $99.85 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.42 to $113.61 a barrel. The price of Brent crude has zigzagged lately from about $70 per barrel before the war began to as high as $119.50.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 159.53 Japanese yen from 159.22 yen. The euro cost $1.1526, down from $1.1571.

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AP Business Writers Chan Ho-him in Hong Kong, and Stan Choe in New York contributed to this report.

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