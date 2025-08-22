Giants' Jaxson Dart clears concussion protocol after taking a hit in preseason game vs. Patriots

The rookie quarterback cleared concussion protocol, but that was the end of his time on the field Thursday night and perhaps his final game action for quite some time. Rather than wishing he slid to avoid contact, Dart said he regretted not holding onto the ball.

“I just shouldn’t have fumbled,” Dart said before lamenting the extra medical attention he didn't feel was necessary. “I told them: ‘You would feel uncomfortable if you got the air knocked out of you, too. I’m fine. I’m just trying to get my breath.’ That’s all that it was. Obviously, a little different than college, I guess.”

The hit from linebacker Jack Gibbens finished Dart's run at 23 yards late in the first quarter. Dart grabbed at his head after the play but quickly wanted to brush off the mistake and return — so much he was trying to get the evaluation done and over with quickly.

“I didn’t understand why i got took off the field, so I wanted to get back out there and finish the drive,” Dart said. “Everybody was just kind of walking over (to the medical tent). I’m like, ‘Lets go, I want to get back out there.’”

Dart was replaced by veteran Jameis Winston, who threw a touchdown pass on the next play. Dart exited the tent and went to the bench but did not return for the next offensive possession in the second quarter.

Coach Brian Daboll said it was always the plan for Dart to just play the first quarter before going to Winston. Dart completed 6 of 12 passes for 81 yards, including a 50-yard gain to Gunner Olszewski and a TD toss to Greg Dulcich.

The first-round pick out of Mississippi finished the preseason 32 of 47 passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, also running six times for 52 yards and a TD.

“He’s done a good job,” Daboll said. “Credit the player, first and foremost. Being a rookie quarterback is not easy. Being a quarterback is not easy. He knows he’s got a lot of things to work on, but he’s made progress every day and I’m glad we drafted him. I’m glad he’s our guy.”

No matter that progress, Russell Wilson is the starter and expected to be under center when the season begins Sept. 7 at Washington. Dart is now ready to serve as Wilson's backup.

“Obviously Russ is the starter, and he’s going to do amazing,” Dart said. “He’s had such a great camp and has played at an elite level. My job is to just be the best teammate and be ready whenever it it is, but I’m excited for Russ and what he’s going to do this year.”

