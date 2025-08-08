Germany halts exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza

In a statement, Merz emphasized that Israel “has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terror” and said that the release of Israeli hostages and purposeful negotiations toward a ceasefire in the 22-month conflict “are our top priority.” He said Hamas must not have a role in the future of Gaza.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he added. “Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

It was not immediately clear which military equipment from Germany would be affected.

The weight of responsibility

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, Merz said, adding: “With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs.”

He called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries — including for U.N. organizations and other NGOs — and said Israel “must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

The move has particular weight because Germany has been seen as one of Israel’s strongest supporters — arguably surpassed only by the United States. Germany has maintained a strongly pro-Israel stance for decades largely because of its historical responsibility for the Holocaust, which has shaped its postwar foreign policy around ensuring Israel’s security and combating antisemitism.

Merz’s government did not join announcements by President Emmanuel Macron of key German ally France and Britain’s Keir Starmer that they plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state in September.

The reluctance so far that of the EU’s biggest economic power to take a tougher line on the actions of Netanyahu’s government clouded the prospects that international pressure might have an impact on Israel’s decisions.

Israel’s air and ground war has already killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza, displaced most of the population, destroyed vast areas and pushed the territory toward famine. The campaign was triggered when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251 people.

Merz also called on Israel’s government “not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.”

Other European countries express their concerns

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on X that Netanyahu’s plan to intensify operations in Gaza “is a wrong move.” He added that “the humanitarian situation is catastrophic and demands immediate improvement. This decision in no way contributes to this and will also not help to get the hostages home.”

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen was quoted by public broadcaster DR as saying: “The Israeli government’s decision to intensify the military operation in Gaza is wrong. It will only lead to even greater suffering for the civilian population.”

Last week, even before the Gaza City takeover plane, Slovenia announced it will ban the import, export and transit of all weapons to and from Israel in response to the country’s actions in Gaza — saying it was the first EU member country to do so.

Last month, two dozen mostly European countries condemned Israel’s restrictions on aid shipments into Gaza and the killings of hundreds of Palestinians trying to reach food.

Outrage over Israel’s actions in Gaza has grown in Europe as images of suffering Palestinians have driven protests in London, Berlin, Brussels and other capitals. More recently, almost-daily killings of Palestinians while seeking aid have tested the EU’s friendly relationship with Israel like never before.

The Israeli decision, taken after a late-night meeting of top officials, came despite mounting international calls to end the war and protests by many in Israel who fear for the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are bracing to once again be forced from their homes, while families of the hostages fear their loved ones won’t return.

Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals but 50 remain inside Gaza. Israel believes around 20 of them to be alive.

The timing of another major Israeli ground operation remains unclear since it will likely hinge on mobilizing thousands of troops and forcibly evacuating civilians, almost certainly exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe.