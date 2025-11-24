Georgia lineman Nyier Daniels arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges following police chase

The other felony charges were two county of cruelty to children because Daniels' two younger siblings were in his BMW. The misdemeanor charges included reckless driving and speeding. According to the police report obtained by The Associated Press, Daniels reached speeds of 100 mph in a 25 mph zone in Commerce and 150 mph when the chase continued on I-85.

Daniels' mother, Brandi Canada Green, 41, also was arrested after driving another vehicle that became involved in the chase. Green faces a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

According to the incident report, officers gave up the chase when the pursuing officer lost contact with Daniels' vehicle on the interstate. The arrest was made when the officers learned he was a Georgia player and contacted Georgia coaches, who provided assistance, according to the report.

The arresting officer, Cpt. Cole Edwards, said in the police report he asked Daniels why he fled and Daniels responded “he did not want his mother to get a ticket.”

The jail log listed Daniels' total bond at $21,000 and Green's bond at $11,000.

Daniels (6-8, 240), a redshirt freshman from Newark, New Jersey, has appeared in three games this season, including No. 4 Georgia's 35-3 win over Charlotte on Saturday. He was not listed on Georgia's depth chart for the game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was scheduled to have his weekly news conference on Monday to preview Friday's final regular-season game against No. 23 Georgia Tech.

Georgia released a statement to The Associated Press on Monday in response to an inquiry about Daniels' arrest.

“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” the statement said. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football