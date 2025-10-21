George Springer's home run was one of the biggest non-World Series plays in baseball history

A stat called championship win probability added (cWPA) — published by Baseball Reference — measures how much a particular play increased or decreased a team’s chance of winning that year’s World Series. That's based on when it occurred in the game — and when that game occurred in the overall context of the season.

Springer's homer increased Toronto's chance of winning the World Series by 19.73%. It ranks as one of the 10 biggest non-World Series plays since 1903. Here's the full list:

No. 10

Chris Chambliss' solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the New York Yankees a 7-6 win over Kansas City in Game 5 of the 1976 ALCS. (cWPA of 18.77%)

The LCS was best-of-five before 1985, so this homer by Chambliss was a walk-off in a winner-take-all game. It also touched off a complete mob scene as fans invaded the field at Yankee Stadium. Baseball Reference's cWPA data has Chambliss' drive just ahead of a similar homer by Aaron Boone of the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS 27 years later.

No. 9

Cecil Cooper’s two-run single in the seventh that put the Milwaukee Brewers up 4-3 against the California Angels in Game 5 of the 1982 ALCS. (19.66%)

That 4-3 lead held up to give Milwaukee the pennant in a series California led 2-0 at one point. The Angels also blew a 3-1 lead in the 1986 ALCS.

No. 8

Springer's three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh that gave Toronto a 4-3 lead over Seattle in Game 7 of the 2025 ALCS. (19.73%)

Like Cooper's hit, Springer's drive turned a deficit into a lead in the seventh inning of a winner-take-all LCS game. Give Springer extra points for erasing a multirun deficit.

No. 7

Manny Trillo’s two-run triple with two outs in the top of the eighth, which gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-5 lead against the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the 1980 NLCS. (19.79%)

This two-run lead actually didn't hold up. Houston tied the game, but the Phillies did eventually win 8-7 in 10. So those two runs were huge.

No. 6

Jack Clark's three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth that gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 7-5 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the 1985 NLCS. (19.83%)

The Dodgers pitched to Clark with first base open and he made them pay. This is the only play on this list that wasn't in a winner-take-all game, but it sent the Cardinals to the World Series when they were one out from a Game 7.

No. 5

Yadier Molina's two-run homer in the top of the ninth that gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead over the New York Mets in Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS. (20.71%)

After a spectacular catch by New York's Endy Chavez at the wall in left field earlier in the game, Molina sent this ball well past it. The Cardinals held off a New York rally in the bottom of the inning to win the pennant.

No. 4

Rick Monday's solo homer in the top of the ninth that gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead over the Montreal Expos in Game 5 of the 1981 NLCS. (21.18%)

This homer — hit with two outs — ranks slightly ahead of Molina's one-out drive. Both provided the game's final scoring.

No. 3

Johnny Bench's solo homer in the bottom of the ninth for the Cincinnati Reds that tied Game 5 of the 1972 NLCS against Pittsburgh at 3. (22.52%)

The Pirates were three outs from the World Series, but those never came. Bench led off with this opposite-field drive, and Cincinnati would score the pennant-winning run on a wild pitch later that inning.

No. 2

Bobby Thomson's three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that gave the New York Giants a 5-4 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 3 of a tiebreaker series for the National League pennant in 1951. (35.56%)

Thomson's “Shot Heard ‘Round The World" wasn’t technically a postseason play because tiebreaker playoffs have been considered part of the regular season. Still, this was a winner-take-all game for a World Series berth, and Thomson's team went from being down two runs to winning in one legendary swing.

No. 1

Francisco Cabrera's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Atlanta Braves a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh in Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS. (36.84%)

Cabrera remains one of baseball's unlikeliest heroes, having had only 11 plate appearances during the 1992 regular season. He ranks just ahead of Thomson. Although Thomson's hit erased a bigger deficit, Cabrera's came with two outs while Thomson's came with only one.

