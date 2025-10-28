George Springer out of Toronto's starting lineup for World Series Game 4 against Dodgers

“Just kind of getting himself moving and swinging,” Schneider said. “I think swinging will be the key to see kind of — to determine if he’s in there or not. But he was the first one here, a lot of treatment, a lot of work, and George is going to do everything he can to be ready.”

Bo Bichette, his mobility limited after returning from a sprained left knee that sidelined him for seven weeks, was the DH. Bichette started at second base in Games 1 and 3, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa started at second in Game 4.

Los Angeles led the Series two games to one after winning 6-5 Monday on Freddie Freeman's 18th-inning homer.

A four-time All-Star, Springer injured himself on a swing in the seventh. The 36-year-old designated hitter was in pain after fouling off a first-pitch sinker from Justin Wrobleski and left the game.

Springer was hitless with two strikeouts in his first three at-bats of Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, where fans loudly booed him before each at-bat. Dodgers fans will never forget the 2017 World Series MVP’s role for the Astros, who beat Los Angeles in seven games for a championship that was later tainted by Houston’s sign-stealing activity.

Springer was 14 for 57 with four homers in the postseason for the Blue Jays, including 3 for 11 in the World Series. His three-run homer in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series propelled Toronto past the Seattle Mariners and into its first World Series since 1993.

He was struck on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch from Seattle's Bryan Woo during the ALCS on Oct. 17, forcing him from Game 5, but he returned two days later favoring the knee.

