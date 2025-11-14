Gaza health officials say they received the bodies of 15 Palestinians returned by Israel

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza (AP) — Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Friday, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said.
The bodies were returned after militants late Thursday handed over the body of one of the last four remaining Israeli hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that launched the war in Gaza.
For each Israeli hostage returned, Israel has released the remains of 15 Palestinians, an exchange central to the ceasefire’s first phase.
