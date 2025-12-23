Gas explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home traps people inside, authorities say

Davis said there was talk of using a nearby school as a temporary evacuation area. The nursing home has 174 beds, according to a state report.

Jim Morgan, president of the Bristol Township School Board, said district buses will be taking people from the emergency scene at the nursing home to a reunification center at Truman High School. He said officials were working on setting up beds and providing water and other needs to residents. As of 4 p.m. no one had showed up at the school, Morgan said.

“We understand that there are people trapped inside,” said Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.

Bucks County officials notified the agency of an explosion before 3 p.m. at Silver Lake Healthcare Center in Bristol Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia.

“It’s just so sad — it’s that hopeful time of year. This is just something that is sad for everybody and the families and the workers that are there. I hope there’s positive results from this. We don’t know at this point,” Davis said.

