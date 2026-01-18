Gang violence in Guatemala kills 7 police officers after inmates take over prisons

President Bernardo Arévalo said later on X that he had ordered police and soldiers into the streets. He was scheduled to address the nation Sunday evening on television.

Shots rang out as riot squads swept into the facility that houses gang leaders. About 15 minutes later, an Associated Press journalist saw the freed guards being escorted from the prison. They appeared to be unharmed. No injuries or deaths were immediately reported.

Later on Sunday, authorities retook control of a second prison on the north side of the capital. The National Civil Police said six guards were freed there. And then police announced they had raided the third prison, freeing 28 guards.

On Saturday, the Interior Ministry had said 46 guards were being held hostage. It was not immediately clear what explained the discrepancy with the 43 freed on Sunday.

Inmates took control of the three prisons the day before in a coordinated uprising to protest prison administrators’ decision to strip privileges from some incarcerated gang leaders.

As security forces tried to assert control, apparent retaliatory attacks took place outside the prison walls. Armed gangs killed seven national police officers in assaults across Guatemala City, Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda said. The clashes wounded another 10 officers, he added, and killed one gang member.

He said police so far have arrested seven gang members, confiscated two rifles and seized two vehicles, praising the police response as “the result of not negotiating with criminals.”

"The state will not kneel before these criminals,” he said, portraying the attacks on police officers and coordinated prison riots as a response to the government's intensifying crackdown on organized crime.

With tensions high, the Ministry of Education said it would suspend classes across the Central American country for Monday the 19th “to prioritize the safety” of students and teachers.

The police reinforced guards at several prisons and increased joint patrols with the military.

This story has been corrected to show that the last name of the national civil police director is Boteo, not Botero.