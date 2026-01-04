Gabriel Landeskog injured in Avalanche's game against Florida, needs help getting off ice

Landeskog helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022, then missed nearly three full years with a chronically injured right knee — one that required several procedures before he could play again. He returned for five games in last season's playoffs, ending more than 1,000 days of waiting between games.

It was his left knee that appeared to buckle when he got hurt Sunday.

Landeskog has appeared in all 41 of Colorado's games this season, a key part of the team's historic start. The Avalanche entered Sunday with a 31-2-7 record and will have the second-most points through 41 games in NHL history.

There was no immediate word on the severity of Landeskog's injury.

He has seven goals and 15 assists this season and was named to represent Sweden in next month's Milan Cortina Olympics.

