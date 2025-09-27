Gabon awaits results in its first legislative and local elections after the 2023 military coup

Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema had toppled President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who was accused of irresponsible governance, and in April, won the presidential election that signaled a return to constitutional democracy.

Polls closed on Saturday evening, with vote counting beginning immediately after that at each polling station. Observers were allowed to observe the operations. The first results were expected Sunday.

In Libreville, voting began with a slight delay because of early morning rain. Voters have been turning out since 8 a.m. in lines outside polling stations.

The vote unfolded mostly peacefully. Just in the commune of Ntoum, a suburb of Libreville, voting was canceled in one constituency because of tensions between candidates.

The main parties in the running are the Gabonese Democratic Party — the former ruling party that won every political election since it was founded in 1968, until it was overthrown in 2023 — and the Democratic Union of Builders (UDB), which was founded only three months ago by Oligui Nguema. Several small, underfunded parties have also nominated candidates.

Saturday's vote will elect 145 members of the National Assembly, two of whom will represent Gabonese citizens living abroad. The local polls are for councilors, who will indirectly elect the 70 senators, mayors and presidents of regional assemblies.

The country is ruled by a presidential system under the constitution adopted by referendum last year. The legislative power is limited and parliament cannot topple the government.

Gabon’s parliament had also adopted a contentious new electoral code earlier this year, which allowed military personnel to run, including Oligui Nguema in the April presidential vote.

Following his victory, Oligui Nguema had pledged to diversify the central African nation’s largely oil-dependent economy, reform the education system and reduce youth unemployment.

Gabon has a very high unemployment rate, especially among young graduates. There is a lack of infrastructure, including roads connecting the regional provinces and basic social services such as improving the supply of clean water to the population.

France and its military forces have been pushed out of several African nations in recent years, but Gabon continues to host the French army, though Paris has been reducing the number of its troops there. The French base in Libreville is now shared by both armies.

A second round of the election is scheduled for Oct. 11 in constituencies where no candidate has obtained an absolute majority in the first round.