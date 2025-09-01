FSU freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in intensive care after shooting, school says

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” FSU said in a statement. “Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

Pritchard did not play in Florida State's season opener, a 31-17 victory Saturday over No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee.

“Thoughts and prayers with Ethan Pritchard and his family," FSU coach Mike Norvell said Monday. "Obviously an extremely tragic event for the young man. I got a chance to be there last night with him, his dad and family. Grateful for all of the medical support that he was able to receive. Our football team, coaches, family were all there to support him.

“We’re praying for all parts of him and the journey that’s ahead. Definitely appreciate the support from the community that we feel.”

