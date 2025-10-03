From tequila cocktails to themed pop-ups, Taylor Swift fans celebrate 'The Life of a Showgirl'

José María Bastida, a writer, rocked an orange sequin tuxedo jacket at a watch party in a Mexico City restaurant serving Swift-themed cocktails, including a tequila heavy “Ophelia's Juice” and a liquored up “Showgirl Slushy.”

“I feel like it's super experimental,” he said of the album, “because it's supposed to bring a lot of new stuff and we haven't seen that more sexy side of Taylor Swift.”

In Los Angeles, the fervent lined up at midnight at a Target to snap up the new music on vinyl and CD. Maria-Elena Garcia rented a hotel room and drove in from Santa Barbara. “I like a lot of her values and like we have a lot similar values. For example, cats,” she said.

In theaters, Swift is schooling AMC on how to treat her fans. The theater chain has granted special permission for moviegoers to sing and dance their way through screenings of “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” in select theaters for the weekend only. Added bonus: No trailers beforehand.

Fiona Cela, 11, in London woke up at 4:30 a.m. to listen to the album. She then headed out with her mother to the studios of Global Radio, hoping for a glimpse of Swift as she gave an interview there. On her agenda after that: school.

“Taylor as a person is just super kind and loving,” she said, her wrists stacked with Swift-themed friendship bracelets. “Her music is so inspiring.”

At the Black Dog pub in London, thought to be the location for Swift's song “Black Dog” from her last album, vacationing American Natalie Richmond, 43, showed up to mark the occasion. Her two Swiftie daughters woke her up extra early to listen to the album.

“We actually lived in Nashville early on so we’ve been following her ever since she began,” Richmond said. “She’s relatable. She’s the person that everybody wants to be friends with. We all listen to her music and think I’d love to go out and hang out with her.”

Kansas City's Union Station was lit up in orange and teal in celebration. Musician Chloe Rose entertained Swift fans with four hours of covers at a spot there ahead of the release as the crowd made friendship bracelets and sipped on themed cocktails.

Number balloons for “12” floated around as Rose sang and played guitar and keyboards. Fan Tara Pickarell showed up but chose solitude to later take in the new work. “I have to be in my own space to listen to it. I need my own little bubble.”

Pickarell is happy the album is pop heavy.

“I do like her slower songs, but I’m excited to get back to like 1989 ‘Reputation’ vibes,” she said.

In New York, hundreds of fans lined up to walk through a three-day Spotify pop-up offering five showgirl-themed rooms. They took photos with feathery boas and other props.

“I feel like there's so few moments like this where you actually get to connect with other fans,” said Ali Meehan. “Like we all kind of listen in our rooms, alone in our houses.”

This time around, Swift includes abundant nods to fiancé Travis Kelce amid the glitz, glamour and Las Vegas lechery of it all. This Swift isn't waiting in the wings, and she's definitely not holed up alone.

“This is so different from the last album, but in a really good way,” said Hannah Zuckerbraun, a fan in a Swift T-shirt among Target-goers in Los Angeles. “Like, it's a lot happier sounding. I feel like it's perfect and upbeat.”