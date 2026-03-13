Friday the 13th: Paralympics snowboarder suffers string of errors and bad luck

“It has been a (expletive) day since the start," Hernandez said. “I lost my mouthguard, I spilled my coffee, we got the wrong board this morning because we forgot the board. It was just a succession of crazy things and I even wonder how I managed to finish third after the first run.”

She appeared to be crying while she passed through the media area and gestured as if not understanding what happened during her run. A member of the French team patted her on the back to console her.

“I am someone who believes a lot in the universe and everything. And I tried to change the frequency of the universe," Hernandez said. “I tried, but no. It’s Friday the 13th."

A couple of days ago, Hernandez was crying at the top of the podium after winning her second Paralympic gold medal and celebrating it with her 18-year-old daughter who is also in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Victoire-Eléonore wept profusely during that ceremony, and she was crying again this time.

“Emotionally, I am done. I just saw my daughter crying, that’s all I didn’t want," Hernandez said. “I wanted to have her cry with joy and not like this. But she told me, ‘I am proud.’ I wanted to make another podium.”

Hernandez, whose disability stems from multiple sclerosis, was chosen as France's flag bearer in the Paralympic opening ceremony. She also won gold in Para snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Games. In the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, she won a silver in Para snowboard banked slalom and a bronze in snowboard cross. She also won a silver in snowboard cross at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics.

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AP Winter Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games