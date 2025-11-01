French media report suspects face investigative judge in Louvre jewels heist

At least one other suspect was at the courthouse for a similar hearing that could lead to preliminary charges being pressed, French media reported.

The Paris prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for details.

Five people were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the case, including one tied by DNA.

Two earlier suspects, men aged 34 and 39 from Aubervilliers, north of Paris, were charged this week with theft by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said both gave “minimalist” statements and “partially admitted” their involvement. The two are believed to be the men who forced their way into the Apollo Gallery. One was stopped at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport with a one-way ticket to Algeria; his DNA matched a scooter used in the getaway.

Neither names nor extensive biographical details have been made public about those arrested.

Information about investigations is meant to be secret under French law, to avoid compromising police work and to ensure victims’ right to privacy, a policy known as “secret d’instruction.″ Only the prosecutor can speak publicly about developments, and violators can be prosecuted.

In a separate case, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said six people were arrested on Thursday soon after a robbery at a gold refining laboratory in the city of Lyon during which thieves used explosives. The loot, which was estimated to be worth 12 million euros ($13.9 million) has been recovered, Nuñez said on X.