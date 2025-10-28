Freeman's homer in 18th inning lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 6-5 in World Series classic

Freeman connected off left-hander Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes, and matched the longest by innings in postseason history.

The only other Series contest to go 18 innings was Game 3 at Dodger Stadium seven years ago. Freeman’s current teammate, Max Muncy, won that one with an 18th-inning homer against the Boston Red Sox.

It was Freeman’s second World Series walk-off homer in two years. The star first baseman hit the first game-ending grand slam in Series history to win Game 1 last season against the New York Yankees.

Will Klein, the last reliever left in the Dodgers' bullpen, got the biggest win of his career. He allowed one hit over four shutout innings and threw 72 pitches — twice as many as his previous high in the majors.

