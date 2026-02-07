Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland wins men's downhill, first gold medal of Milan Cortina Games

Swiss racer Franjo von Allmen captured the Olympic downhill Saturday to win the first gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
By PAT GRAHAM – AP Sports Writer
31 minutes ago
BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Swiss racer Franjo von Allmen captured the Olympic downhill Saturday to win the first gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games.

On a picture-perfect day in Bormio, von Allmen powered through the challenging course in 1 minute, 51.61 seconds.

His time was good enough to withstand the charge of Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni, who finished with the silver medal. Franzoni’s teammate, the 36-year-old Dominik Paris, had a fast run to take bronze and knock Marco Odermatt of Switzerland off the podium.

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing and AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

