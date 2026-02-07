Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland wins men's downhill, first gold medal of Milan Cortina Games

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Swiss racer Franjo von Allmen captured the Olympic downhill Saturday to win the first gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games.
On a picture-perfect day in Bormio, von Allmen powered through the challenging course in 1 minute, 51.61 seconds.
His time was good enough to withstand the charge of Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni, who finished with the silver medal. Franzoni’s teammate, the 36-year-old Dominik Paris, had a fast run to take bronze and knock Marco Odermatt of Switzerland off the podium.
