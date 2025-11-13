France qualifies for 2026 World Cup with 4-0 win against Ukraine

Two goals from star striker Kylian Mbappé helped send two-time champion France on the way to World Cup qualification on Thursday with a 4-0 home win against Ukraine
Two goals from star striker Kylian Mbappé helped send two-time champion France to the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 home win against Ukraine on Thursday.

Midfielder Michael Olise and substitute forward Hugo Ekitiké added the other goals in a dominant second half from France, the World Cup runner-up in 2022.

