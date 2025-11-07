Fox Sports lets go of Mark Sanchez and hires Drew Brees as NFL analyst

Sanchez has been off the air since police said he was stabbed during a fight with a truck driver outside an Indianapolis hotel on Oct. 4. He was in Indianapolis for Fox’s coverage of the Oct. 5 game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanchez faces a felony battery charge, along with several misdemeanor charges, for what prosecutors have said was a fight over parking. Sanchez and Fox Sports also face a civil lawsuit filed by the driver, 69-year-old Perry Tole.

Brees will replace Sanchez on Fox’s No. 4 NFL crew and will team up with play-by-play announcer Adam Amin and sideline reporter Kristina Pink. Brees’ first game will be Nov. 16.

Brees retired from the NFL following the 2020 season after a 20-year career with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans, including leading the Saints to their only Super Bowl title during the 2009 season.

He joined NBC in 2021 as an analyst for Notre Dame college football games and was in the studio most Sundays for “Football Night in America.” Brees called a wild-card game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals but noticeably struggled. NBC and Brees parted ways a couple months later.

Brees made a studio appearance during “Fox NFL Sunday” earlier this season and is slated to be an analyst for one of Netflix's two Christmas Day games.

“Drew is one of the best to ever play the game, and we couldn’t be more excited to have his prolific credentials and unique insights as part of our coverage on Sundays,” said Brad Zager, Fox Sports president of production & operations and executive producer. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Fox Sports family.”

Brees added in a statement that he appreciated the opportunity to join Fox and that “I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday.”

In his first year of eligibility, Brees is among the list of 52 modern-era players being considered for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Brees remains second all-time in league history in passing yards (80,358) and passing touchdowns (571).

While Brees takes over, Sanchez's legal issues will go on.

An Indianapolis judge scheduled his trial to begin on Dec. 11.

A police affidavit alleges that Sanchez, smelling of alcohol, accosted Tole, who had backed his truck into a hotel’s loading docks in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 4. Tole claims in his lawsuit that Sanchez entered the truck without permission, then physically blocked and shoved Tole, who then doused Sanchez with pepper spray.

When Sanchez advanced after being sprayed, Tole pulled a knife to defend himself, authorities said.

Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper right torso, according to a police affidavit. A picture of Tole circulating online shows him in a neck brace on a hospital bed, covered in blood with a deep slash to the side of his face.

Sanchez had a 10-year NFL career before retiring in 2019. He spent four seasons with the New York Jets and also appeared in games with Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington.

He appeared on ABC and ESPN for two years before joining Fox Sports as a game analyst in 2021.

