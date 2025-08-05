Four people die in crash of medical transport plane on Navajo Nation in northern Arizona

CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — Four people died Tuesday when a medical transport plane crashed and caught fire on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, the tribe said in a statement.

The crash involving the CSI Aviation company out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, occurred near the airport in Chinle, about 200 miles (321 kilometers) northeast of Flagstaff. Those on board were medical personnel who were on their way to a hospital to pickup a patient.