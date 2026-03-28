Formula 1: Antonelli, Russell lead a Mercedes 1-2 in final practice for the Japanese GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was the third quickest and teammate Lewis Hamilton had the fifth best time. Ferrari has been the closest challenger of Mercedes in the early season.

The only direction is up for McLaren at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Two weeks ago in China, neither car took part in the race because of electrical problems. And in Australia, Oscar Piastri sat out after crashing the car before the race even started.

Piastri was the fourth-quickest in the last practice and Lando Norris — the defending F1 champion — was in sixth place. But both were far off the pace of Mercedes. Norris was late coming out to the session, reported to be slowed again by electrical problems.

“We are definitely looking forward here to having, I would say, a regular weekend, like we haven’t had,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said.

Piastri was quickest in Friday’s second practice session, giving McLaren a boost of confidence.

The forecast for race day is sunny with no forecast of rain and with temperatures around 18 Celsius (65 F).

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing