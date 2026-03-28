Formula 1: Antonelli and Russell 1-2 on the pole for Japanese Grand Prix

Teammate George Russell will start alongside him. Russell won in Australia in the first race of the season and also took the pole, the start of Mercedes' early dominance in 2026.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who has yet to start a race this season, will start alongside Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in the second row, and Lando Norris of McLaren starts on row three next to Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari..

Two weeks ago in China, neither McLaren car took part in the race because of electrical problems. And in Australia, Piastri sat out after crashing his car before the race even started.

Four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start 11th after struggling and complaining on his radio about his car.

“I think there is something wrong with the car, mate. It was completely undrivable,” he said.

Saturday’s qualifying was run on a sunny spring day with the same predicted for Sunday.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing