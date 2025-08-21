Former top aide to NYC mayor among 7 facing new charges in City Hall corruption probe

Among those facing new charges is Adams’ former chief of staff and closest confidant, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, her son Glenn D. Martin, former state Sen. Jesse Hamilton and two of Adams’ political donors, siblings Tony and Gina Argento.

Lewis-Martin and the other defendants were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Lewis-Martin resigned in December ahead of her indictment in a separate case in which she and her son are accused of taking bribes in exchange for her speeding approvals for construction projects. That case is still pending. Lewis-Martin has continued to volunteer for the Adams campaign while she awaits trial.

On Thursday, Lewis-Martin was charged with four additional counts of conspiracy and bribe receiving in a series of indictments that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as “classic bribery conspiracies that had a deep and wide-ranging impact on city government.”

“As alleged, Lewis-Martin consistently overrode the expertise of public servants so she could line her own pockets. While she allegedly received more than $75,000 in bribes and an appearance on a TV show, every other New Yorker lost out,” Bragg said in a statement.

She will plead not guilty to any additional charges, Lewis-Martin’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement, adding that “she has broken no laws, and she is not guilty.”