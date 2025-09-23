Former student sues University of Mississippi and Omega Psi Phi over alleged hazing

The lawsuit alleges Joseph suffered severe emotional distress and could not walk for months. He ultimately dropped out of USM.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity declined to comment on the litigation. The USM was not immediately available for comment.

“We see violent incidents like these time and again across the nation but, instead of taking action, fraternity leaders and university officials alike sweep it under the rug and write it off as ‘boys will be boys,’” Civil Rights Attorney Bakari Sellers, who is representing Joseph, said in a press release. “It’s criminal violence and abuse and it needs to end.”

The lawsuit alleges fraternity members began hazing Joseph in December 2022 by stealing his food and money, preventing him from sleeping and threatening him.

It also lays out a second case of alleged abuse, claiming Nu Eta hazing left another student with a torn ACL in the fall of 2022. According to the lawsuit, USM did not investigate the incident or take action against the fraternity.