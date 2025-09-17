Fonda, DiCaprio, Streisand and more mourn the death of Robert Redford

Redford died Tuesday “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” publicist Cindi Berger said.

The marquee of the Egyptian Theater in Park City, Utah, was changed Tuesday to read: "Applause for Bob Redford! Thank you Sundance Kid!”

Here's a roundup of some notable reaction to Redford's death and his legacy.

Jane Fonda

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.” — in a statement.

Leonardo DiCaprio

“It was a huge loss to our community. Not only was he an incredible actor — we all know his work — but his ability, as a director too, films like “Quiz Show.” He was one of the first guys to do political thrillers - “Three Days of the Condor,” “All the President’s Men” — ... he paved the way for films like this but more so than anything, he was a staunch environmental leader and was a member of the NRDC, like me, and fought for Indigenous rights — the list goes on and on. We lost a legend today.” — in an interview with The Associated Press.

Jason Bateman

"He’s always been an inspiration for me, as I’m sure he is for many, many other actors, but also just in the way that he turned his set experience as an actor into being a really accomplished director as well, and all the philanthropic stuff he did. I would love to live as long as he had and accomplish all the things that he’s done and be as respected as he was. What a life.” — in an interview with the AP.

Troy Kotsur

"I’m so grateful for all of his work and the accumulation of all of this hard work and we still talk about him. Even after he passes away, his impact will live on and we’ll really miss him.” — in an interview with the AP.

Barbra Streisand

"Every day on the set of 'The Way We Were' was exciting, intense and pure joy. We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie. Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever. The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him." — on Instagram.

Martin Scorsese

"Bob was a unique artist, in front of and behind the camera. He was also a dedicated member of The Film Foundation board, and he gave the world of American cinema something irreplaceable and lasting with Sundance. It saddens me to know that I won’t be seeing him again. And I’ll never forget my time with him.” — in a statement.

Ethan Hawke

“Robert Redford, our ultimate champion of independent film, relentless advocate for authentic storytelling and fiercely passionate environmentalist. Robert’s legacy remains ingrained in our culture, transformed by his artistry, activism and the founding of Sundance Institute and Film Festival.” — on Instagram.

Marlee Matlin

“Our film, ‘CODA,’ came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert.” — on X.

Ron Howard

“#RIP & thank you Robert Redford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger.” — on X.

Bob Woodward

“He will be remembered as one of the greatest storytellers in our country's history. He elevated stories beyond mainstream. He not only cared about the environment, but he took all conceivable actions to protect it.” — on Instagram.

Kerry Washington

“He was not just a visionary who transformed American cinema, he was a generous and kind soul who taught those of us in his orbit, endless lessons about art, culture, nature, storytelling, fame and family.” — on Instagram

Sterlin Harjo

“My career and path as a young man was defined by his commitment to supporting independent cinema and especially his commitment to empower Native film and storytellers.” — on Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon

“What an incredible artist and champion for art, culture and independent film. I will be forever grateful for my days at Sundance & the Sundance filmmakers lab where I learned so much from so many fellow filmmakers. Thank you Robert Redford for sharing your passion for movies with so many of us.” — on Instagram.

Samuel L. Jackson

“It was a dream come true to work on screen with Mr Redford. Sometimes your heroes don’t disappoint & truly are as Great as you imagined.” — on Instagram.

Topher Grace

“To this day, I’ve never met a bigger icon, nor someone more open in sharing their wisdom. This is his legacy — from a one-on-one dinner, to the thousands empowered by the Sundance Film Festival and Sundance Institute, to the millions moved by his films — we should all be grateful for the time we had with him.” — on Instagram.

Octavia Spencer

“From Butch Cassidy to Sundance, he blended art and activism in ways few have. His quiet strength will live in every frame he directed, every festival he championed and every artist he encouraged.” — on Instagram.

Donald Trump

“Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years where there was nobody better.” — to reporters.

Antonio Banderas

“Robert Redford leaves us, an icon of cinema in every sense. Actor, director, producer, and founder of the Sundance Festival. His talent will continue to move us forever, shining through the frames and in our memory. RIP.” — on X.

Stephen King

“Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89.” — on X.

Mark Ruffalo

“This is what a real American Hero looks like. A man who brought people together, lived and practiced empathy, and created good and useful organizations that made peoples lives better and included anyone who had an interest. Please remember him well.” — on Instagram.

Hillary Clinton

“I always admired Robert Redford, not only for his legendary career as an actor and director but for what came next. He championed progressive values like protecting the environment and access to the arts while creating opportunities for new generations of activists and filmmakers. A true American icon.” — on Instagram.

Morgan Freeman

“There are certain people you know that you’re going to click with. After working with Robert Redford on Brubaker in 1980, we instantly became friends. Working with him again in ‘An Unfinished Life’ was a dream come true. Rest peacefully, my friend.” — on Instagram.

James Gunn

“I grew up with his movies: his quiet, unforced performances and ever-present grace. He was THE movie star, and will be greatly missed.” — on Instagram.

Colman Domingo

“With love and admiration. Thank you Mr. Redford for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P.” — on X.

Ry Russo-Young

“So much of Redford’s work-on screen and off- has been about making challenging, truthful and meaningful movies. Sundance Film Festival, which he founded, was the creative home for so many of us in independent film. Grateful for all he’s given.” — on Instagram.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

“Decades ago, Robert Redford came to Utah and fell in love with this place. He cherished our landscapes and built a legacy that made Utah a home for storytelling and creativity. Through Sundance and his devotion to conservation, he shared Utah with the world.” — in a statement.

Cary Elwes

“There weren’t that many towering legends that loomed large in our home growing up as a kid but Robert Redford was certainly one of them.” — on Instagram.

Sundance Institute

“Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the U.S. and around the world.” — in a statement.

Amy Sedaris

“One of a kind. Beautiful man inside and out. Oh this is just so very sad. He really was in his own category so was Paul Newman.” — on Instagram.