Fogle scores 17 as No. 8 Gonzaga pounds Pepperdine 84-60 to reach 20 wins for 29th straight season

Styles Phipps scored 13 points and Aaron Clark 10 for Pepperdine (6-15, 1-7 West Coast), which lost to Gonzaga by 40 points at home this season. The Waves have not won in Spokane since 1998. Their last victory in the series was in 2002 in Malibu, California.

The Waves were undone by 38% shooting from the field.

It was the second straight game in which Gonzaga was without its top two post players. Graham Ike, who averages 18 points per game, and Braden Huff, who averages 17.8, are both sidelined with leg injuries. Ike is expected to return to the lineup soon, while Huff is expected back near the end of the regular season.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Saint-Supery, Fogle and Steele Venters keyed a 13-5 run that lifted Gonzaga to a 25-16 lead in the first. A 10-0 run extended Gonzaga's lead to 37-20.

Grant-Foster scored Gonzaga's next eight points and the Bulldogs took a 47-29 lead at halftime after holding Pepperdine to 39% shooting in the first.

Pepperdine's shooting woes continued in the second half — the Waves went nearly eight minutes without a field goal — and the Zags gradually extended their lead.

Up next

Pepperdine: The Waves play at Washington State on Saturday night.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs host San Francisco on Saturday night.

