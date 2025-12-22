Flash flooding in northern California leads to soaked roads, water rescues and 1 death

“Redding police officer swam out into the water, broke the windows and pulled victim to shore. CPR was done but the person did not live,” Littau wrote.

The weather in the coming days could be even more dangerous, he warned.

The National Weather Service expected more rain through the Christmas week as a series of atmospheric rivers was forecast to make its way through Northern California. A large swath of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding areas were under a flood watch through Friday.

The weather pattern was expected to intensify by midweek, which could lead to potential mudslides, rockslides and flooding of creeks and streams, forecasters warned. Up to 6 feet (1.83 meters) of snow was predicted for parts of the Sierra Nevada and winds could reach 55 mph (90 kph) in high elevations by Wednesday.

Southern California can also expect a soggy Christmas, with heavy rain in the forecast starting Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service urged people to make backup plans for holiday travel.

In Redding and surrounding areas, between 3 and 6 inches (7.6 centimeters and 15.2 centimeters) had fallen by Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.

As of Monday morning, local roads in Redding remained flooded as street crews worked to clear debris and tow out abandoned cars.

Dekoda Cruz waded in knee-deep muddy water to check on a friend's flooded tire business, where the office was littered with a jumble of furniture and bobbing tires.

In the mountain pass area of Donner Summit, firefighters in Truckee extended a ladder to stranded residents at a house along the South Yuba River, the fire department posted online Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Atmospheric rivers are long, narrow bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky, transporting moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.

Earlier this month, stubborn atmospheric rivers that drenched Washington state with nearly 5 trillion gallons (19 trillion liters) of rain in a week, threatening record flood levels, meteorologists said. That rainfall was supercharged by warm weather and air plus unusual weather conditions tracing back as far as a tropical cyclone in Indonesia.