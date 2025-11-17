First baseman Josh Naylor agrees to $92.5 million, 5-year contract with Seattle Mariners

Seattle made its third-largest contract commitment behind a $240 million, 10-year deal through 2023 for second baseman Robinson Canó and a $115 million, five-year contract through 2026 for pitcher Robbie Ray, who was traded to San Francisco after the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old became a free agent following a season in which the Mariners lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. Soon after Seattle's season ended, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto stressed the importance of re-signing Naylor after acquiring him from the Arizona Diamondbacks and called it a priority to bring the first baseman back.

“Ensuring that Josh remains a Mariner for the long haul was a priority for us,” Dipoto said in a statement. “Josh’s intelligence, intensity, toughness, and competitiveness show up every day. He’s simply a winner.”

Manager Dan Wilson also spoke highly of the impact Naylor had on the Mariners both on and off the field over his three months with the franchise.

“You need that intensity. You need that drive,” Wilson said. “I think his drive to win is incredible also. And that’s what you’re going to need from all your guys, and that’s a big part of what he brought to this club.”

In 54 games with the Mariners, Naylor hit .299 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. In 12 postseason games, Naylor batted .340 with three home runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases.

Over the season, Naylor hit .295 with 20 home runs, 92 RBIs and a career-high 30 stolen bases.

“I’m going to be a Mariner again and I couldn’t be more excited,” Naylor said in a statement. “From the moment I arrived, everyone in the organization welcomed and helped me. The players brought me in and loved my game right away, and the fans were incredible. Seattle has the best fanbase in baseball. They’re electric and support us through and through, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I can’t wait to continue to play with these guys and bring the city a championship.”

