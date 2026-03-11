Fire engulfs a bus in Switzerland, killing 6 people and severely injuring 3 others

Firefighters and police officers install barriers to secure the area where a postal bus caught fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after several passengers were killed and others injured when a postal bus caught fire late Tuesday afternoon in the center of Kerzers, according to the Fribourg cantonal police.

1 hour ago
GENEVA (AP) — A bus caught fire in a town west of the Swiss capital killing at least six people and severely injuring three others, police said Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Frederic Papaux of Fribourg canton, or region, said an unspecified “voluntary act” could have caused the fire Tuesday evening in the town of Kerzers, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Bern, the capital.

The regional transport bus is operated by PostBus, which is affiliated with the national postal service. Images from the scene on Swiss media showed flames tearing through the bus.

“After rushing to the scene, rescue teams noted that the vehicle was totally engulfed in flames,” the regional government said in a statement.

Ambulance and helicopter teams ferried three injured people with severe injuries to hospitals, while two others were treated on site, police said.

Papaux said at least six people were killed. An investigation was underway.

