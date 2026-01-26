Ferry carrying more than 350 people sinks in southern Philippines and rescuers have saved 215

Mujiv Hataman, governor of the island province of Basilan near where the ferry capsized, told The Associated Press that passengers and two bodies were brought to Isabela, the provincial capital.

“I’m receiving 37 people here in the pier. Unfortunately two are dead,” Hataman said from the Isabela pier.

Search and rescue efforts were being done in good weather off Basilan province by the Philippine coast guard and navy, along with a fleet of fishing boats.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.