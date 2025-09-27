Ferragamo's chartreuse bags and shoes pop against 1920s- inspired co-ed collection

MILAN (AP) — Chartreuse accessories popped against Maximilian Davis' latest Ferragamo collection, previewed on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week in the same courtyard of the brand’s Portrait Hotel where he made his debut as creative director three years ago.

The co-ed collection inspired by the 1920s featured slinky, seductive and sheer womenswear, complemented by men’s speakeasy suiting with broad shoulders and long jackets. Dresses alternated between sheer chiffons and clingy knits, slightly illicit in their reveal.