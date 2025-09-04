Felix Auger-Alissiame beats Alex de Minaur at the US Open and will face Sinner in the semifinals

“Four years ago. It feels like more,” said Auger-Aliassime, who advanced back then when Carlos Alcaraz stopped playing in the quarterfinals with an injured leg muscle. “It was a tough couple of years.”

Auger-Aliassime, who is Canadian, will meet No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Friday for a berth in the championship match. No. 2 Alcaraz faces No. 7 Novak Djokovic in the other semifinal.

“It's not over. There's still some tennis to play and the biggest challenges are yet to come,” Auger-Aliassime said. “That's what I live for. That's what I train for.”

He hit 22 aces and finished with a total of 51 winners to the 29 for de Minaur, who dropped to 0-6 for his career in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

“Right now I’m looking at this like a wasted opportunity,” said de Minaur. “It’s tough.”

Auger-Aliassime was one point from trailing two sets to none when de Minaur led 6-5 in the second-set tiebreaker. But Auger-Aliassime erased that set point with a 120 mph ace. That began a run in which he grabbed four of five points to even the contest at a set apiece.

“Just a lot of nerves today, during the whole match. It wasn't pretty at all times,” Auger-Aliassime said during his on-court interview in Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can to stand here, right now."

This is the first time Auger-Aliassime has eliminated three seeded players during a single major, adding this victory over No. 8 de Minaur to wins against No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the third round and No. 15 Andrey Rublev in the fourth.

What else happened at the US Open on Wednesday?

Sinner beat No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian matchup in a men’s major quarterfinal. He is into his fifth straight Grand Slam semifinal. In the women's quarterfinals, Amanda Anisimova upset Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in a rematch of the Wimbledon final won by Swiatek 6-0, 6-0 less than two months ago. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6 (3) at night to remain unbeaten when she reaches the quarterfinal stage of a major tournament.

Who plays at the US Open on Thursday?

The women's semifinals are scheduled at night, including defending champion Aryna Sabalenka against Jessica Pegula. That's a repeat from the final at Flushing Meadows last year, when Sabalenka was a 7-5, 7-5 winner. ___

