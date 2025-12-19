Federal judge weighs Trump's claim he is immune from civil litigation over Capitol attack

Trump spoke to a crowd of his supporters at the “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House before the mob’s attack disrupted the joint session of Congress for certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Trump's attorneys argue that his conduct leading up to Jan. 6 and on the day of the riot is protected by presidential immunity because he was acting in his official capacity.

“The entire point of immunity is to give the president clarity to speak in the moment as the commander-in-chief,” Trump attorney Joshua Halpern told the judge.

The lawmakers' lawyers argue Trump can't prove he was acting entirely in his official capacity rather than as an office-seeking private individual. And office-seekers aren't entitled to presidential immunity, they contend.

“President Trump has the burden of proof here,” said plaintiffs' attorney Joseph Sellers. “We submit that he hasn't come anywhere close to satisfying that burden.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chaired the House Homeland Security Committee, sued Trump, his personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers extremist groups over the Jan. 6 riot. Other Democratic members of Congress later joined the litigation.

The civil claims survived Trump's sweeping act of clemency on the first day of his second term, when he pardoned, commuted prison sentences and ordered the dismissal of all 1,500-plus criminal cases stemming from the Capitol siege.