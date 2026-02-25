FBI serving search warrants at Los Angeles school district headquarters and superintendent’s home

Breaking: Ashley Flynn murder case: Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Caleb Flynn

FILE - Los Angeles District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, at podium, holds a news conference as SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, right, listen, in Los Angeles City Hall, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FILE - Los Angeles District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, at podium, holds a news conference as SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, right, listen, in Los Angeles City Hall, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By ERIC TUCKER and CHRISTOPHER WEBER – Associated Press
11 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI is serving search warrants at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s headquarters and the superintendent’s home.

Federal officials in Los Angeles were serving the search warrants Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the probe. The nature of the investigation and what allegations were being examined was not immediately clear.

The district and the superintendent’s office did not immediately respond to emails and a voicemail requesting comment from The Associated Press.

Alberto Carvalho has been superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district since February 2022. The sprawling district covers more than two dozen cities and has more than 500,000 students.

Tucker reported from Washington.

