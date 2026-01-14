FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified documents probe, newspaper says

The Washington Post says FBI agents have searched a reporter’s home as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of sharing government secrets
30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post says FBI agents have searched a reporter’s home as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of sharing government secrets.

The Post says journalist Hannah Natanson had her phone and a Garmin watch seized by agents at her Virginia home.

An FBI affidavit says the search was related to an investigation into a system administrator in Maryland who authorities allege took home classified reports.

An FBI spokesperson declines to comment. Justice Department officials haven’t responded to a request for comment.

Natanson covers the Trump administration's transformation of the federal government and recently published a piece describing how she gained hundreds of new sources, leading a colleague to call her “the federal government whisperer.”

