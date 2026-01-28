FBI executes search warrant at Fulton County elections office near Atlanta

UNION CITY, Ga. (AP) — FBI agents were executing a search warrant at the Fulton County elections office near Atlanta on Wednesday, an agency spokesperson confirmed.
An FBI spokesperson said agents were “executing a court authorized law enforcement action” at the county's main election office in Union City, just south of Atlanta. The spokesperson declined to provide any further information, citing an ongoing matter.
