FBI adds true crime TV producer to Most Wanted list for loan fraud tied to phony heiress story

McDonnell is the former chief executive at Bellum Entertainment LLC, based in Burbank, California, which produced shows such as “It Takes a Killer” and “I Married a Murderer.”

Bellum was having financial problems in 2017. McDonnell was able to get a $14.7 million loan from a bank after falsely claiming she was related to the founders of McDonnell Douglas, a leading aviation and aerospace company, and had $28 million in a trust account, according to court documents.

“It is alleged that McDonnell also defrauded additional financial institutions in a similar fashion, with an estimated loss of over $15 million,” the FBI said.

A grand jury indicted McDonnell in 2018 on charges of fraud and identity theft. She has not been found. The case is filed in federal court in Santa Ana, California.