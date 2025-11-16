Falcons QB Michael Penix injures knee against Panthers and replaced by Kirk Cousins

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was questionable to return after injuring his left knee when he was hit by Carolina Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig in the third quarter Sunday.

Penix was hit just after he released the ball on third down and the ball fell incomplete. He started to walk off the field, then sat down and waited for the athletic training staff. Penix walked to the sideline under his own power and was examined in the injury tent.