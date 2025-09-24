Eze scores first Arsenal goal in League Cup win. Man City, Tottenham and Newcastle also advance

Arsenal fielded a heavily rotated team for a competition that likely ranks lowest on its list of priorities this season, even if manager Mikel Arteta is under increasing pressure to win the club’s first major trophy since 2020.

Pep Guardiola did the same with Man City, yet started Phil Foden and saw the England midfielder score the first goal from outside the area and set up the second for Savinho in a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Joao Palhinha’s overhead kick was the highlight of Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Doncaster, and both Joelinton and William Osula scored twice for defending champion Newcastle in its 4-1 home win over Bradford.

The draw for the last 16 was made after the games and Newcastle will continue its title defense at home to Tottenham in one of four all-Premier League matchups, along with Arsenal-Brighton, Liverpool-Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton-Chelsea.

Wrexham, the globally popular second-tier team co-owned by “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, will play Welsh rival Cardiff at home and another team from Wales, Swansea, was drawn to play Man City.

Last-16 dr

aw

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Grimsby Town vs. Brentford

Swansea vs. Manchester City

Newcastle vs. Tottenham

Wrexham vs. Cardiff

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

Wycombe vs. Fulham

