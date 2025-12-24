Explosion in Russian capital kills 3

Investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene, Petrenko said.

The incident took place in the same area of the Russian capital where Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on Monday morning.

Sarvarov, the head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, died when an explosive device detonated under his vehicle in southern Moscow.

Investigators said Ukraine may have been behind the attack, which was the third such killing of a senior military officer in just over a year.