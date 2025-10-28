Ex-wife of Angels employee says team failed her drug-addicted husband at trial over pitcher’s death

Less than three months later, Skaggs was dead.

Eric Kay was later sentenced to 22 years in prison for providing a fentanyl-laced pill that led to the fatal overdose.

“I am sitting in a courtroom for two days in front of a mother who lost her son and a widow,” she said, adding that the father of her three children is in prison. “The Angels failed Eric.”

Camela Kay testified during the civil trial for a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Skaggs’ family contending the Angels should be held responsible for letting Eric Kay keep his job while he was addicted to and dealing drugs. The Angels have said team officials did not know Skaggs was taking drugs and that any drug use involving him and Eric Kay happened on their own time and in the privacy of the player’s hotel room.

Attorneys for the family and the Angels have both said Camela Kay's testimony about the pills is at the heart of the lawsuit.

More than six years ago, Skaggs, then 27, was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room before a series against the Texas Rangers. A coroner’s report said Skaggs choked to death on his vomit and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was found in his system.

During Eric Kay's federal criminal trial in Texas, five MLB players testified they received oxycodone from him at various times from 2017 to 2019, the years he was accused of obtaining pills and giving them to Angels players.

Medical records for Kay's 2019 hospitalization indicated he had been battling addiction for a dozen years and had been known to use Norco, oxycodone, antidepressants and marijuana.

Camela Kay said she and other family members had an intervention with Eric Kay in 2017 over drugs. The next day, she said, two Angels officials came over to speak with him and one pulled plastic baggies containing white pills from the bedroom, which fueled her concerns that he was also selling drugs.

In 2019, Eric Kay was driven home by an Angels employee after he was found shirtless and dancing in his office at the stadium, she said. She said she found blue pills among his belongings and he was hospitalized three days for an overdose before going to rehab. She said her sister-in-law told her after visiting him in the hospital that he had told her the pills were for Skaggs.

She said she later found text messages on his phone about him getting his “candy” at the stadium and relayed the information to his supervisor at the Angels. She said she also saw messages from Skaggs asking about “candy” and Eric Kay told her while he was in rehab that he had asked his boss to “keep Tyler off his back."

Camela Kay said she was concerned her husband was heading back to work so quickly after a six-week stint in rehab, taking on more responsibilities and traveling to Texas with the team.

Angels attorney Todd Theodora asked how Kay could know what was going on with her husband’s drug use since she was sleeping in a separate bedroom and keeping her distance from him since 2017. He also pointed out the report about pills headed toward Skaggs came up when Eric Kay was acting erratically and blurting out words during his overdose.

Camela Kay told jurors she flew on the team plane most recently between 2013 and 2016. Kay said her husband told her the pills she saw players passing around there were Percocet and Xanax.

After Skaggs' death, Camela Kay filed for divorce, court records show.

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016 and struggled with injuries repeatedly. He previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His family is seeking $118 million in lost earnings, compensation for pain and suffering and punitive damages against the team.

After Skaggs’ death, the MLB reached a deal with the players' association to start testing for opioids and to refer those who test positive to the treatment board.