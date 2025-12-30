Eurostar has urged train passengers not to travel because of disruption in the Channel Tunnel

7 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Eurostar on Tuesday asked train customers not to travel because of disruption in the Channel Tunnel.

The operator said that there was an issue with the overhead power supply and a failed Le Shuttle train.

“We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date," Eurostar said on its website.

