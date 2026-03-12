Eswatini receives third batch of migrants deported by the US

Others that have struck third-country deportation deals with the Trump administration include Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan.

The latest group of deportees that arrived in landlocked Eswatini included a Tanzanian, a Sudanese and two Somali nationals who would be repatriated to their respective countries of origin, the government said in a statement. It didn’t name them or say where they are being held.

Since last July, the U.S. has sent at least 19 people in three batches to Eswatini as part of its hard-line approach toward immigration. The U.S. said the first group of five men sent to Eswatini in July were convicted criminals who had deportation orders. A Jamaican man in that first group was repatriated to his home country in September.

The Eswatini government on Thursday said another third-country national had since received his travel documents and “will be departing the country shortly.” It added that talks with other countries of origin for the remaining third-country nationals are ongoing.

After the arrival of the latest deportees, the Eswatini government said it “reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the rights and dignity of the third-country nationals are upheld while they remain in the country.”

The deportations to Eswatini, a tiny kingdom bordering South Africa, where the king has full power and has been accused of suppressing pro-democracy movements, have sparked protests from civic groups there.

The Trump administration has spent at least $40 million to deport roughly 300 migrants to countries other than their own in Africa, Central America and elsewhere, according to a report compiled by the Democratic staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and released last month.

